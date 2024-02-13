Galaxy AI features, including Live Translation, are headed to Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds 2 in all four colors. Samsung

AI features were a big selling point when Samsung debuted its flagship Galaxy S24 phone, and while the company has announced plans to bring some of those features to older phones, it also has plans to bring them to other devices.

That time is here for Galaxy Buds users, as a pair of Galaxy AI features will soon be available on the earbuds.

First up is the Galaxy's Live Translation feature, which allows users to make a phone call to someone speaking another language. When one person speaks, their words are translated into the other person's language. Now, that can be done through the built-in microphone of the earbuds instead.

A very similar feature interpretation feature is also on the way, this one intended for in-person conversations. This is the biggest one for Galaxy Buds users, as the update allows them to speak directly into the microphone on their connected earbuds and have their words translated on screen -- no need to pass the phone back and forth.

Most of the Galaxy S24's AI features are handled entirely on the phone, meaning they don't need an internet connection to work. You will need a Galaxy S24 phone though, so if you're using Samsung earbuds without a Samsung phone (or with a Samsung phone other than the S24), you won't be able to take advantage of the new tools.

The features are coming to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds, the company says, via an over-the-air update that should roll out over the next few days.

It's important to remember that Samsung has announced Galaxy AI features will only be available for free until the end of 2025, meaning there's going to be some kind of charge to use them at that point.