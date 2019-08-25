Galaxy Note 10 Plus review, iPhone Pro rumors, 16GB RAM Chromebook bought (MobileTechRoundup show #478)

The Note 10 Plus reviews went live, Android Q was named, Amazon Music launched on Garmin, we went hiking with the Coros Vertix, and a new Chromebook was purchased.

Topic: Mobility

Eval units of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus were sent out and lots of other things happened over the past two weeks so that MobileTechRoundup show #478 is a long one at 91 minutes.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet

Running time: 91 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 105MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

