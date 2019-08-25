Galaxy Note 10 Plus review, iPhone Pro rumors, 16GB RAM Chromebook bought (MobileTechRoundup show #478)

Eval units of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus were sent out and lots of other things happened over the past two weeks so that MobileTechRoundup show #478 is a long one at 91 minutes.
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus review
- Android Q is now Android 10, fun names are gone
- iPhone Pro and other Apple rumors
- Amazon Music comes to Garmin GPS watches
- Hiking and running with the Coros Vertix
- Kevin got a new Chromebook and it's a beast
- Chrome OS 76 is here!
- Chrome OS 77 to bring Crostini (Linux beta) to Chromebook Pixel 2015, other older devices
Running time: 91 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 105MB)
