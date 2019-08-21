Amazon Music comes to select Garmin music-enabled sports watches

Image: Garmin

I was very excited last year when Garmin released its first wearable with offline music streaming support, check out our review of the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, and since then we have seen it continue to improve the experience with Spotify support and an improved music interface. Today, Garmin becomes the first wearable company to roll out support for Amazon Music.

To use Spotify or Deezer with your Garmin wearable, you need to be a premium subscriber. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber already, then Amazon Music can be loaded on your Garmin for free. Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get access to more music, 2 million vs 50 million titles, but I can't complain when I can use Amazon Music for free with my 30-minute to one-hour runs.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, stated:

As the first wearable company to offer Amazon Music, we are excited to collaborate with another key music provider to bring even more listening options to customers around the world. Music helps keep us moving during our hardest runs and workouts, and with Amazon Music, there are more than 50 million songs to choose from so you can stay motivated no matter where your training takes you.

Amazon Music support includes support for music stations, hand-curated playlists, your personal playlists, and more. If you haven't tried out Amazon Music Unlimited, Garmin customers are eligible for a free 30-day trial. Amazon Music Unlimited is only $7.99 per month after the 30-day trial, which is a couple dollars less than a Spotify subscription.

Amazon Music is available in the Connect IQ store for customers with a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music, Forerunner 945, Fenix 5 Plus series, Vívoactive 3 Music, or MARQ series device.