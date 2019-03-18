Galaxy S10 battery drain: Bug keeps waking $1,000 phone in people's pockets

Galaxy S10: Samsung's lineup is solid, but maybe wait for Galaxy S10 5G Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S10 line, but gave us two other devices that'll require a bit of a wait. Also is DeX a thin client replacement? ZDNet's Larry Dignan sits down with TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler and Karen Roby to discuss the latest revealings. Read more: https://zd.net/2EkCadP

Samsung's $1,000 flagship Galaxy S10 has a problem switching off the screen when placed in a pocket, causing frustration for users concerned about battery life.

Users have posted the same complaints about the faulty wakeup issue on Reddit and Samsung's community forum.

As reported by Android Police, Galaxy S10 devices appear not to be properly using the proximity sensor that automatically switches off the screen when the screen is held to an ear on a call or if it's inside a pocket.

The sensor is working when pressed to an ear but users are complaining that it's not functioning inside a pocket, so a leg brushing the screen through the fabric of the pocket is enough to wake up the device.

"First thing I did was activate tap to wake, I have never seen this in a Samsung phone before. Now I have the newest that Samsung has to offer and it does not work properly. My leg through my fabric taps the phone and opens it up," a Galaxy S10 owner wrote on Samsung's forum.

"This is draining my battery, and your accidental touch-protection feature is useless. That's two features down right there. $900 for what? Flagship that doesn't work properly? A Samsung technician walk me through many steps to isolate this problem, I even factory-reset it with no good results. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves by not checking this. FIX THIS NOW."

A Samsung moderator suggested turning off the touch-sensitivity feature on the Galaxy S10. However, the user claimed that no setting resolved the issue.

Another Galaxy S10 owner claims to have accidentally called the European emergency service number '112' due to the malfunctioning proximity sensor.

"I somehow called '112' from my pocket at work and when I got home, I was told the Police had come to my house asking if there was an emergency. I checked my call history and sure enough there was the call made, right in the middle of my time at work while my phone was in my pocket for the whole time," wrote the user.

"The 'accidental touch protection' setting is on, the enhanced touch setting is off as well. It needs an update, so embarrassing."

Users on Reddit have suggested turning on 'accidental touch protection' but several users report that it doesn't work either.

ZDNet has contacted Samsung to see whether it has a fix available and when it plans to deliver it.

