'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I regularly use my gaming laptop on the go. If you're looking for a pre-built powerhouse to take your gaming on the go this holiday season, we recommend investing in this on-sale portable gaming machine: The Asus ROG Zephyrus. It's dropped to $1,200. You can save $450 on it right now -- its largest savings to date.
The ROG Zephyrus brings a 14-inch, 120Hz screen that offers 500 nits of brightness so you can game in both brightly lit settings and dedicated, darkened gaming spaces. It's only 3.64 pounds and is only .73-inches thin. Under the lightweight chassis, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor will keep you gaming, working, and streaming with ease.
Like the AMD Ryzen CPU, the laptop also uses an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card that features SmartShift Max technology. If you're unfamiliar with SmartShift Max, the technology can boost your gaming performance so you can game on more spec-heavy games. There is also a dedicated MUX Switch that can enhance your GPU, reducing latency and boosting performance by an average of 9%. You'll also get 16GB of dedicated memory, too.
As for storage, it comes with 1TB of SSD drive storage to hold your library of games and WiFi 6E connectivity for extra security when connected to your favorite internet games.
At $450 off, the $1,200 price tag is the lowest price we've seen on this model. We think you'll have a few days to add it to your cart, but to be blunt, it's not worth risking this great deal. If you want this great model, you should add it to your cart today.
If you're planning on this laptop as a gift and aren't completely sold on its specs, we are also covering the best laptops for holiday gifting as a part of our holiday gift guide recommendations. In addition to laptops, we're bringing you the best recommendations for gaming, tablets, and more.