Garmin announces Connect IQ 3.0 platform for wearables, bike computers, and handhelds

Image: Garmin

Developers have been welcomed to Garmin HQ in Kansas this week for the second annual Connect IQ Developer Summit. In concert with the Summit, Garmin launched Connect IQ 3.0 for Garmin wearables, bike computers, and outdoor handheld devices.

We recently reviewed the new Garmin Forerunner 645 Music that supports the Connect IQ platform. It is very useful for watch faces, data fields, and third party apps. Connect IQ 3.0 will enable even more functionality in Garmin's various line of mobile devices.

Connect IQ launched three years ago and there have been more than 54 million app downloads to more than eight million compatible devices. As stated by Garmin, Connect IQ 3.0 opens up Garmin's audio player platform, enabling third parties to integrate music, podcast, audio book, and other content into compatible Garmin devices. In addition developers will be able to integrate Garmin's onboard maps into their apps work with an expanded notification system. All of these capabilities bring enhanced smartwatch capabilities to Garmin's sports-focused devices.

Some new apps being announced at the Developer Summit include:

MySwimPro : This app will help swimmers take their training to the next level with six, eight, and 12-week personalized training plans.

: This app will help swimmers take their training to the next level with six, eight, and 12-week personalized training plans. Yelp by Garmin : Edge bike computer users will be able to find a place to ride for lunch.

: Edge bike computer users will be able to find a place to ride for lunch. Trailforks : This app is designed to support mountain bikers download routes and trails to their Edge devices.

: This app is designed to support mountain bikers download routes and trails to their Edge devices. iHeartRadio : I tested out music from the Forerunner 645 Music at CES, but haven't been able to use it yet on this evaluation unit. The app is finally now available and will support offline playlist syncing for premium subscribers.

: I tested out music from the Forerunner 645 Music at CES, but haven't been able to use it yet on this evaluation unit. The app is finally now available and will support offline playlist syncing for premium subscribers. GU data field: When I train for half marathon and marathon races I take GU every 45 minutes. The new GU Data Field 2.0 alerts runners and bikers when to take a packet of GU during the ride or run. In the new GU Data Field 2.0 version, the intelligence of the reminder logic has been upgraded to take the athlete's exertion into account. I can't wait to test this out during my next long training run this weekend.

If you have a Garmin device with support for Connect IQ, I highly encourage you to visit the site and try out various apps, data fields, and watch faces. My experience with Garmin devices has been enhanced due to Connect IQ and I look forward to seeing what developers bring with Connect IQ 3.0.