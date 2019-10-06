Garmin announces Star Wars and Frozen 2 fitness trackers for kids, Star Wars watches for adults

Six new sports watches for the casual athlete to the ultrarunner Wearables today have advanced sensors to help you track your activity 24/7. Matt Miller says that while the Apple Watch is a great smartwatch, there are many other wearables focused on helping you collect data and use it to improve your health and fitness. Read more: https://zd.net/2lobqlP

While there are a number of wearables designed to help you track activity and exercises, sometimes people need customization or various styles to help motivate them to wear these wearables. Garmin has been working to expand its available Disney-themed options for both kids and adults.

A few days new announcements were made by Garmin for Frozen 2 and Star Wars-themed Vivofit Jr. 2 fitness trackers, along with two Star Wars additions to the Garmin Legacy Saga series for adults.

New Vivofit Jr. 2 series

Current Vivofit Jr. 2 options include Disney Princess, Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, Star Wars, and Marvel Avengers. The new Frozen 2 options include Anna and Elsa options with the adjustable watch band closure for a price of $69.99.

As stated by Garmin, with Olaf's encouragement, new fitness training cards teach kids basic exercise moves, like jumping jacks, downward dog, mountain climbers and more. The fun continues with an interactive Tap Challenge that lets kids collect crystals that unlock more adventures. When kids meet daily activity minutes, they're rewarded with more time in the mobile challenge.

The two new Star Wars models are provided for the light side and dark side, also at a price of $69.99 with adjustable bands.

Parents can also use the Garmin app to monitor activity, manage and assign chores, and provide rewards to help encourage good behavior. Yoda acts as the coach for kids with the new fitness training cards.

Image: Garmin

New Legacy Saga series

While at IFA in September, Garmin announced new Captain Marvel and First Avenger Legacy Saga series watches for adults. Garmin must know what I like as it just announced two new additions to the Legacy Saga series with Darth Vader and Rey models for adults.

I am tempted to purchase the Darth Vader model for the Tie Fighter watch face alone. While this is a cool watch face, the experience also includes Star Wars avatar options and Star Wars-themed award badges for successfully completing fitness and exercise achievements.

The Rey model is available in 40mm while the Darth Vader one is 45mm. These Star Wars-themed watches are available for $399.99 and are essentially themed Vivoactive 4 watches.