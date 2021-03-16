Garmin announces three Approach GPS devices to help you manage and improve your golf game

Image: Garmin

Over the past couple of years I have tried out various Garmin devices while golfing and since purchased a full set of the Approach CT10 club sensors to help track my progress, keep score of my games, and provide insight for improving my game play. Two new Approach watches and a compact GPS rangefinder were announced today.

These three affordable solutions range in price from $149.99 to $299.99. We have the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder in hand and will be hitting the links with it soon as we evaluate it for ZDNet.

All three Approach devices support connectivity with the Garmin Golf app, the ability to pair with the CT10 club sensors, integrated GPS that provides accurate yardage to various course features, and the green view feature that supports each green's true shape.

Garmin Approach S42

The Approach S42 is an upgrade to the Approach S40 we tested three years ago. It offers a 1.2-inch color touchsreen display and quick-release bands. Battery life is advertised as 15 hours while tracking with GPS and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode.

While the Approach S42 is optimized for the golf experience, it is also designed to serve as your daily wearable with support for connected phone notifications, 24/7 daily activity tracking, and other sports such as running, cycling, and much more. More than 42,000 courses are loaded on the watch so you are all set to hit the course as soon as the watch arrives.

The watch is available as three options with gunmetal ceramic bezel and black silicone band, polished silver ceramic bezel with white silicone band, and rose gold ceramic bezel with light sand silicone band.

Garmin Approach S12

Golfers can also purchase a more affordable watch with a monochrome display in the Approach S12, the successor to the S10. The S12, price of $199.99, has a 1.3-inch display that sports a big numbers display mode to make it very easy to see and use while out on the course. It has a battery capacity for 30 hours of GPS tracking.

The Approach S12 is available in black, granite blue, and white with 20 mm quick release bands.

Garmin Approach G12

The Approach G12, retail price of $149.99, is designed to clip on your belt or golf bag, as well as attach via a lanyard. It has a 1.3-inch sunlight readable display with a battery life that supports up to 30 hours of GPS tracking.

It is extremely light weight and has four buttons for easy navigation. More than 42,000 courses are also loaded on this device with free lifetime course updates too. The Approach G12 has an IPX7 water-resistant rating so you can enjoy the game of golf even on a typical rainy day in Washington.