Garmin Approach S62 announced: Bigger display and virtual caddie help improve your golf game

Garmin is known for GPS products across a number of sectors, including marine, automotive, aviation, athletics, and more. One of its sports and fitness markets is golf and in that area Garmin has smartwatches, laser range finders, handheld golf computers, a swing analyzer, and even golf club trackers to provide you with all of the data and analysis you need to improve your golf game.

The latest entry in its golf arsenal is the Garmin Approach S62 that is now available for $499.99 in black or white color options. The Approach S40, see our full review is a more affordable option while the new Approach S62 improves upon the premium Approach S60 released three years ago.

Compared to the Approach S60, the new premium Approach S62 offers the following:

Full-color mapping for over 41,000 courses

A Virtual Caddie to analyze critical factors

A 17% larger display than our previous S60 model

Features for over overall health and fitness levels

Garmin Pay will provide a contactless payment solution on the watch

The Approach S62 has a large 1.3 inch touchscreen display to help you see course details in full sunlight. Connect IQ is supported so you can load up custom watch faces, widgets, and more.

The new Virtual Caddie function uses shot data from previous rounds, along with element data to help you figure out the optimal club to use for the next shot. As a novice golfer, having this assistance is perfect as I hate trying to rely on others to guide me, especially since others don't have the data needed to help me succeed.

In addition to a complete golf experience, the Garmin Approach S62 has some of the latest Garmin advances in fitness and health tracking. These include a pulse Ox sensor, enhanced heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, body battery, running, biking, swimming, and more. Garmin Pay is also supported. The watch should last up to 20 hours in GPS mode so you don't have to worry at all about battery life even if you golf multiple courses in a day.