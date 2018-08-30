Garmin introduces Vivosmart 4: Slim activity tracker with advanced sleep tracking through pulse oxygen sensor

A couple of months ago, Garmin rolled out support for advanced sleep monitoring that includes awake time, light sleep, deep sleep, and REM stage. While my new high end Garmin Fenix 5 Plus supports this functionality, it is great to see Garmin launch the affordable Vivosmart 4 for the masses.

The only other Garmin device currently with the Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation is the highest end Fenix 5X Plus. The new Vivosmart 4 has this sensor, but rather than focusing on high altitude training monitoring, the sensor is being used to help Garmin better define sleep quality.

The Vivosmart 4 is available in multiple colors with metal trim accents in silver, gold, and rose gold. It is safe for the pool and shower with a battery life of up to seven days.

It has a redesigned Elevate heart-rate sensor, abnormal heart rate alerts, VO2 max support, all-day stress tracking with relax reminders, and more. Basic smartwatch notifications are provided and you can even reply with preset messages if you are connected to an Android phone.

Image: Garmin

Dan Bartel, Garmin VP of global consumer sales, stated:

Sleep quality plays a critical role in your overall physical health. Poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions. With its slim design, the vívosmart 4 is comfortable to wear at night and pulse ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health.

A new function called Body Battery is being introduced on the Vivosmart 4. The Vivosmart 4 uses a combination of stress, HRV, sleep, and activity to assign a Body Battery number throughout the day. A higher number means it is a good time to exercise while a lower number may mean you need to rest up. It is an interesting metric and I am now curious if this will come to other Garmin wearables.

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 will launch for $129.99. Colors include berry with a gold bezel, powder grey with a rose gold bezel, black with a slate bezel, and azure blue with a silver bezel.

Garmin also announced five new colors of the Vivomove HR and a Vivoactive 3 Music wearable in granite blue and rose gold.