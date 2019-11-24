Garmin Venu, iPad Pro 11, Google Stadia, and Black Friday deals (MobileTechRoundup show #487)

Kevin continues to outspend Matt with another new Apple device added to his arsenal. There are some excellent Black Friday deals already available, including a killer Pixel Slate offer you shouldn't pass up.

After returning from a week in Florida and Louisiana with a successful launch of a new Staten Island Ferry, we are back in MobileTechRoundup show #487 to discuss the latest in mobile technology.

  • Hands-on with the new Garmin Venu
  • The Tesla Cybertruck?
  • Why did Kevin buy an iPad Pro 11 and what does he think of it?
  • Apple now has battery cases with a camera button for iPhone 11. Do you need it?
  • Surprise! There's an Apple event on Dec 2. What for?
  • Galaxy S10 Lite incoming
  • Use Twitter? Switch your 2FA method now!
  • Chromebook settings show Chrome OS end of support date, but it's not enough
  • Chrome OS is 10 years old! Here's the first demo from 2009
  • Black Friday: $200 off Pixel 4 and 4XL
  • Black Friday: Pixel Slate with keyboard and pen starts at $449
  • Black Friday: Pixel 3 and 3XL starting at $299
  • Black Friday: Apple Watch deals at Walmart
  • Black Friday: Samsung direct deals
  • Gaming with Google Stadia

Running time: 102 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 98MB)

