Garmin Venu, iPad Pro 11, Google Stadia, and Black Friday deals (MobileTechRoundup show #487)

After returning from a week in Florida and Louisiana with a successful launch of a new Staten Island Ferry, we are back in MobileTechRoundup show #487 to discuss the latest in mobile technology.
- Hands-on with the new Garmin Venu
- The Tesla Cybertruck?
- Why did Kevin buy an iPad Pro 11 and what does he think of it?
- Apple now has battery cases with a camera button for iPhone 11. Do you need it?
- Surprise! There's an Apple event on Dec 2. What for?
- Galaxy S10 Lite incoming
- Use Twitter? Switch your 2FA method now!
- Chromebook settings show Chrome OS end of support date, but it's not enough
- Chrome OS is 10 years old! Here's the first demo from 2009
- Black Friday: $200 off Pixel 4 and 4XL
- Black Friday: Pixel Slate with keyboard and pen starts at $449
- Black Friday: Pixel 3 and 3XL starting at $299
- Black Friday: Apple Watch deals at Walmart
- Black Friday: Samsung direct deals
- Gaming with Google Stadia
Running time: 102 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 98MB)
