Garmin's new dive watches help you explore safely and responsibly
Garmin watches have become my preferred wearable for tracking my exercise and daily life. My dive certification has expired, but diving into the details of the new Garmin Descent wearables has me considering recertification.
The 2023 Garmin releases offer advanced features for diving while integrating well into the complete Garmin ecosystem.
Garmin Descent G1 Solar Ocean Edition
Unfortunately, millions of tons of plastics end up in our oceans every year. Garmin designed the new Descent G1 Solar Ocean Edition to include recycled ocean-bound plastics in the housing, bezel, and buttons. It is fitting that a wearable dive computer designed to help people enjoy the oceans is made from plastic that was going to be discarded in the waters.
This new $700 dive watch has a 45mm polymer case, a sapphire lens with a monochrome display, 100-meter water-resistant rating, and all of the Garmin functionality you expect from an advanced GPS sports watch.
Dive support features include dive modes for single and multiple gas dives, gauge, apnea, apnea hunt, and closed-circuit rebreather. Garmin states that up to 25 hours of battery life in dive mode is available with 124 days of smartwatch use when solar charging is provided.
Garmin Descent Mk3 series
For divers who want the ultimate Garmin dive computer experience, the new Mk3 series was released. The Mk3 and Mk3i incorporate many of the new features we've seen in 2023 on Garmin flagship wearables, including an AMOLED display, multi-band GPS, and more. The Mk3 series have a 200-meter dive-rated case.
Single and multiple dive modes are supported, along with custom dive data screens, DiveView maps with more than 4,000 preloaded dive sites, underwater compass sensor, and more. When connected with the new Descent T2 transceiver, divers can connect via SubWave sonar technology to other divers, communicate using preset messages, and track up to eight other divers that are within 10 meters.
The 43mm Descent Mk3 is priced at $1,200, the 43mm Mk3i for $1,400, and the 51mm Mk3i models for $1,600. The Descent T2 transmitter is available for $500.