Gartner's global head of research abruptly steps down

Research giant Gartner has cut ties with Peter Sondergaard, its global head of research and advisory, due to behavior the company "determined to be inconsistent with its code of conduct and core values", according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Monday. No further details were disclosed.

Sondergaard worked at Gartner for almost 30 years. He was appointed as the senior vice president of Gartner Research in 2004 and is credited with driving the business' revenue above $1.6 billion. In the filing, Gartner said there were no disagreements between Sondergaard and the company "around strategy, financials or business practices."

Nonetheless, Gartner scrubbed Sondergaard's name and bio from its executive page and already lists him as a former associate on its analyst directory.

Gartner's Michael Harris replaces Sondergaard as EVP of research and advisory, effective immediately. Harris most recently served as Gartner's SVP for IT leaders and tech professionals research. He will report directly to chief executive Gene Hall.

Gartner is due to hold its annual Symposium event in October.

RELATED:

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns, interim appointed

Krzanich has been at the chipmaker since 1982.

Democratic artificial intelligence will shape future technologies: Gartner

The research firm believes that AI will end up in everyone's hands sooner than we think.

The enterprise shows little interest in blockchain technology: Gartner

Gartner says that the majority of enterprise players have no intention to develop or use distributed ledger technologies.