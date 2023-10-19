Get 2 Microsoft Office licenses for Windows or Mac for just $60

Get two Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime subscriptions for a low price right now. StackSocial

If you need Microsoft Office for multiple Windows PCs or Macs -- whether for your personal and work computer, or to share with a family member or friend -- you can now but two lifetime licenses for Office 2021 for Windows or Mac just $65 (reg. $440) -- a discount of 86%.

Each license is good for one installation on a Windows PC or Mac that can be used at home or work. Use them for your professional or personal devices, or share them with your team or your family. You'll get access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access -- all the apps you need to complete most basic office functions and streamline your communication. Each license also comes with customer service to help you through any issues.

A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.

Don't miss your chance to double up on the value of a Microsoft Office license for your Windows or Mac computers with this deal.