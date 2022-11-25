/>
Get creative! Save money on drawing tablets in the Black Friday sale

Drawing with a mouse or trackpad is super clumsy! Unleash your creative side with a drawing tablet.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Six of the best drawing tablet Black Friday deals

If you've ever tried drawing or coloring in an image using a mouse or trackpad, you'll know how frustrating and clumsy it can be. It's just not intuitive, and the results usually show it.

A better way is to use a drawing tablet. This is a pad that looks a lot like a tablet, that you attach to your PC or Mac (and sometimes Android device) that comes with a pen that allows you to do fine drawing work.

These drawing tablets come in a variety of styles -- big and small, some with built-in screens, some without -- and at a variety of prices to suit both the casual and professional  artist.

XENCELABS Graphic Tablet 12-inch Medium highlights

  • The active area (10.33"x5.8") has a true 16:9 aspect ratio to match industry standard displays
  • Ultra-fine frosted texture surface which is wear-resistant and non-slip
  • Battery-free digital pens
  • Pens offer 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity
  • At only 8mm, it is thinner than many other tablets
  • Ergonomic design

Wacom Small Graphics Drawing Tablet highlights

  • Certified Works with Chromebook
  • Advanced Electro-Magnetic Pen Technology
  • Natural Pen Experience (2048 pressure levels)
  • Battery-Free Pen 
  • Works on Windows, Mac, and Chromebook

HUION KAMVAS 13 Drawing Tablet highlights

  • Kamvs 13 is a more affordable graphic display with full-laminated screen. 
  • 13.3inch 1920x1080 HD monitor with 16.7 million colors and 178° viewing angle.
  • The Huion PenTec3.0, PW517 is optimized with Capacitive Pressure Sensor making it ultra responsive to every pen movement without lag. 
  • 8192 pressure levels, 60 degrees of tilt function and 266pps of report rate.
  • The Kamvas 13 comes with two Type-C ports.
  • Kamvas 13 supports Linux (Ubuntu), Mac, Windows and Android.
  • The Kamvas 13 has 8 programmable hot-keys and 2 customizable switches on the stylus .

HUION Inspiroy H1060P Graphics Drawing Tablet highlights

  • 10 x 6.25 inches working area.
  • Tilt Function Battery-free Stylus with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and ±60 degree tilt recognition.
  • Lightweight design and eco-friendly, no need to charge. and including 8 PCS replacement pen nibs inside the pen holder.
  • 12 programmable press keys plus 16 programmable soft keys.
  • HUION drawing tablet supports Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux (Ubuntu). 

XP-PEN Artist12 Drawing Tablet highlights

  • 11.6 1920x1080 HD IPS display.
  • Battery-free stylus with a digital eraser at the end.
  • Compatible with Windows, Mac, or Linux. 

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Graphics Drawing Tablet highlights

  • Stunning 15.6-inch full-laminated display and anti-glare glass.
  • True-to-life color display with 120% sRGB (92% AdobeRGB) color gamut volume (16.7 million 8-bit), 1000:1 contrast ratio.
  • A set of 6 customized express keys and a touch bar allows you easy access to your favorite shortcuts.
  • The adjustable stand can be moved between 20 and 60 degrees to suit you.
  • The battery-free PW507 pen allows for ±60° tilt recognition, and virtually lag-free tracking, and features two programmable side buttons.
