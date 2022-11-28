'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. Gone are the days of paying a lump sum for a TV with too many ads; now you can make your TV work better for you by plugging a Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, or other devices into the HDMI port for instant connection. You can pay for subscriptions to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, or you can enjoy the entertainment options offered by free services like Tubi TV.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
The Cyber Monday deals still available below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you currently have into one compatible with your favorite services. There are many exciting deals to explore, ranging from the more affordable end of the spectrum to higher priced options.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest streaming deals worth checking out:
TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $200 (save $230) at Best Buy
Below are the 10 best streaming deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting streaming deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Amazon has a Fire TV stick 4K bundle on sale for 47% off as a Cyber Monday deal. The bundle pairs the Fire Stick with a two-year protection plan that includes normal, mechanical, and electrical malfunctions. The Fire Stick on its own usually sells for $25, so this essentially brings the protection plan down to $4. You get 24/7 support and two-day replacements. The Fire Stick enables you to stream entertainment from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and other streaming services when it is plugged in to your HD TV or 4K UHD TV.
This box has everything you need to get set up streaming channels like HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, and Netflix in 4K quality. This device is the Ultra LT version, which, according to the box, is Roku's "best Wi-Fi and wired streaming" service with a voice remote, Dolby Vision picture, and a fast channel launch. The package includes an HDMI cable. One cool feature is that you can control your TV using your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device using the Apple Home app or Siri. This capability also works with a Google Assistant-enabled device.
For $15 you can connect your streaming services to your TV and watch away. This is an affordable streaming solution to begin with that got a lot cheaper. The only downsides are that the stick doesn't do what pricier versions of it do: It does not let you control your TV, so you won't be able to turn on your TV or adjust the volume through it. The Fire TV stick will let you control your TV, and it's on sale for $20, and the Fire TV Stick 4K is best for 4K streaming. What you can do with this version, the Fire TV Stick Lite, is stream in full HD with Alexa voice search across multiple apps. You can also listen to music through Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and other services, and check in on your smart home by asking Alexa to do things like dim the lights or check the weather.
Your entertainment experience just got much less expensive and a lot more clear with this Sony Blu-ray™ player. 4K Ultra HD means that you can experience movies at four times the resolution of usual Blu-ray™ in 4K resolution. This Blu-ray™ player doesn't just play Blu-ray™ discs: It also enables you to watch, listen to, and stream almost anything. This means HD video, audio, and streaming services, all in up to 4K video streaming. The Blu-ray™ player incorporates Dolby Vision, for better contrast, and HDR10, for 100x peak brightness when compared to a standard signal.
The Roku 4K streaming stick allows you to stream from all of your favorite services (Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, etc.) by simply plugging into your TV. The stick comes with a remote that allows you to control everything: You can power up the TV, change the volume, and voice search through streaming services. The stick allows for streaming in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 plus. It has long-range wireless for streaming in any room, up to twice as fast. This streaming stick is compatible with an Alexa-enabled device for full voice control.
The Chromecast streaming stick follows the same philosophy as the Fire Stick and the Roku Stick: Easily plug and stream whatever you'd like. This version of Chromecast offers the best video resolution, up to 4K HDR, a voice remote with Google Assistant, Google TV, and compatibility with thousands of apps. You get personal suggestions and access to movies, shows, live TV, and more in 4K HDR quality. The feature that I like most about the Chromecast, over other sticks, is that you can access all of your streaming services from your home screen, so you don't have to switch from app to app to find something to watch. You get the most extensive library possible, based on which services you subscribe to. That's a convenient capability.
This is the latest Fire TV stick model that has 50% more power than previous models -- which means faster streaming for you, in full HD. You get the Alexa Voice Remote with preset buttons for popular streaming services and power and volume buttons to control your TV. You can watch or listen to whatever you'd like. The only downside is that this stick does not support 4K streaming, which is specific to the Fire TV Stick 4K. The Dolby Atmos home theater audio is only compatible with select home audio systems.
The Roku Streambar provides access to 4K streaming plus alongside internal speakers that produce an expansive sound. Dolby Audio provides that boost of volume for easily understandable dialogue when you watch your favorite shows. The Streambar also quiets loud commercials and supports Bluetooth streaming. The included remote allows you to power your TV, adjust the volume, and control streaming from one place. A cool feature is night listening, which automatically lowers loud commercials, boosts the volume of voices, and ensures that you don't wake the house while still enjoying your entertainment.
Here are some other streaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other streaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other streaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
The focus was on finding the best, most popular deals in this category. Which streaming sticks or accessories would be most useful to the widest range of buyers? Were the deals offered at a reasonable price point? I tried to prioritize great deals, but also dig into their functionality by looking at reviews.
Black Friday was on Nov. 25 this year.
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28 this year.
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop: