Get Microsoft Office Pro and a training course for just $30
There are so many advantages to having an office suite that you can rely on.
For a great gift for yourself or a loved one, get this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro for Windows with a free Microsoft training bundle on sale for just $30, a discount of 87% off, now through Oct. 23.
The one-time download key that comes with this deal for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows will give you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, Teams, OneNote, and Publisher.
It's worth noting that this is not Microsoft 365. Instead, this is the Microsoft Office Suite, which you can pay for once, download once, and use forever.
One caveat to note: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Microsoft Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But their Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working.
This deal also features the Microsoft Training Bundle: Zero to Advanced. In this collection of e-learning experiences, there is a course on how to make the most of each of the above-listed applications. The flow of each course reflects the title of the bundle, so beginners can learn entry-level concepts and then build up until they reach more advanced tips at the end.
Grab this lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Windows with a free Microsoft training bundle for just $30 through Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.