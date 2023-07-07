Get Microsoft Office Pro for $30, and a free Excel training course

Buy a lifetime Microsoft Office license for a super low price, and get free training courses in Excel and other Office apps. StackSocial

Ready to advance to the next level of Office? For a limited time, StackSocial is offering a deal for a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for just $30. With this deal, the professional software suite -- which includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business -- comes bundled with a free training course, to help you advance your Office skills, including for Excel and Powerpoint. The $30 price tag is a whopping 87% off what you'd normally pay for this version of Office.

This deal, offered through an official Microsoft partner, is good for downloading Microsoft Office Pro onto one computer. Two additions make the Pro version a strong choice for a business user: Publisher, a desktop publishing app that lets you create marketing materials and publications, and Access, a database management system for organizing and analyzing data.

There is a caveat, similar to that for StackSocial's deal on the personal version of Microsoft Office 2021: While this offer is for "lifetime" access to Office Pro, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the Microsoft Office 2021 deal has been running for over a year, and the license of it that I bought for my personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay at least $8 a month in subscription fees to access the same Office Pro apps, either.

The training bundle included with your purchase is aimed at users who have limited experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access. It includes 25 hours of content, covering beginner to advanced lessons for the apps included in the Office Pro suite. You can study VLOOKUP and XLOOKUP in Excel for quick data management, PowerPoint tools, and basic operations in Word, among other things. All course content is available for you to keep, and a certificate of completion is available after you finish the course.

This deal could disappear at any time, so don't wait to buy your Microsoft Office Pro 2021 license now.