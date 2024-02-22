Get open-ear wireless headphones for only $30 this week

These open-ear headphones are an additional $4 off this week. StackSocial

Listening to music can be a great way to add a little rhythm and soul to your day. At the same time, if your earbuds block out the noise of the outside world, they can leave you vulnerable to missing important conversations or even walking into someone on the street because you weren't aware of them.

To help integrate the world you listen to and the one you inhabit, these Open-Ear Conduction stereo wireless headphones are on sale for just $30 (reg. $79.99) for this week only. These headphones have an ultra-lightweight design and rest comfortably over your ears instead of inside them.

Using bone conduction technology, they send the audio of the song or podcast you're listening to through your skin and bones and directly into your inner ears, without disturbing anyone around you. Designed to fit comfortably, they're advertised as working well for walking and jogging. These open-ear headphones come with an IPX6 water-resistant build, which also makes them great for working out or outdoor adventures.

For those who are used to operating via a voice command app, you'll appreciate that these headphones are compatible with Siri and other apps of its kind. Their Bluetooth technology allows for fast and easy connection to your phone, and they support phone calls as well as music listening.

With six hours of listening life per charge, you can join meetings, binge podcasts, or dive into your audiobook without worrying that your headphones will die quickly.

These Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones are on sale for just $30 (reg. $79.99) for this week only, $4 off the regular sale price.