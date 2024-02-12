Get Snoooz AI Starter for life for $40

Snoooz AI's Starter plan is only $40 for life. StackSocial

Running your business or career from home or the office can require a lot of oversight, and sometimes, you need to step away and get in touch with the real world. In the age of AI, there's no reason for you to miss out on opportunities during these necessary intermissions. This platform was developed to automate and personalize your out-of-office (OOO) emails.

You can get a Snoooz AI Starter lifetime subscription on sale for just $40 (reg. $147) for a limited time only.

Snoooz is described as an "intelligent AI assistant" that's designed to help make vacations and work periods less detrimental to correspondence and sales. It comes with a built-in set of autoresponder templates, which can be used strategically for a variety of situations. The platform also supports users customizing these templates.

Snoooz offers dynamic tags, which support personalizing every OOO email with the sender's names, backup information, dates, and even customized data pulled from your CRM. You can set delays to auto-responses to make them feel less automated, segment emails based on the sender or subject, create different rules for different languages of incoming emails, set up auto-forwarding and auto-ignore protocols, and much more.

Snoooz is designed to reduce onboarding delays and customer escalations by keeping your correspondence on the ball, even when you have to get away from the computer for a while. This is meant to build a better overall customer experience, increase meeting and booking conversions, and improve business as a whole.

