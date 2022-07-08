/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Printers

Get the Canon TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer for $49

Save $20 on this smart printer that's compatible with Alexa voice control.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Finding a handy printer that stays jam-free and prints your document with ease can be tricky. An "Amazon's choice" top printer, the Canon TS302 wireless inkjet printer, is a no-frills smart model -- and it's currently only $49 (that's 30% off its original price).

Canon TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer

 $49 at Amazon

If you need to print documents every once in a while, like Amazon return slips or to-do lists, then this printer will work for you. Its wireless connectivity makes it easy to set up, so you can print quickly and efficiently. With the smartphone copy feature, you can even print straight from your phone to the printer.

If you have an Amazon Echo Dot and have connected the printer to the smart home system, you can use Alexa voice controls to print what you want. Don't have an Echo and are connected to the Apple ecosystem? You can also print on Macs, iPads, and iPhones from this device.

Printers can run into the hundreds, and this model is a great, budget-friendly option. At 30% off, we recommend buying it today. With Prime Day just around the corner, we expect retailers to slash prices on many of their products. This is the lowest price we've seen on this device, however, and we don't know when it will increase in price. It's best to buy it now. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone
img-0009

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone

iOS
How to use your Apple Watch's built-in Walkie Talkie
sample-image-16-9-red.jpg

How to use your Apple Watch's built-in Walkie Talkie

Smart Watches
Azure's capacity limitations are continuing. What can customers do?
azurecapacitylimits

Azure's capacity limitations are continuing. What can customers do?

Cloud