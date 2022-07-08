Get the Canon TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer for $49

Finding a handy printer that stays jam-free and prints your document with ease can be tricky. An "Amazon's choice" top printer, the Canon TS302 wireless inkjet printer, is a no-frills smart model -- and it's currently only $49 (that's 30% off its original price).
If you need to print documents every once in a while, like Amazon return slips or to-do lists, then this printer will work for you. Its wireless connectivity makes it easy to set up, so you can print quickly and efficiently. With the smartphone copy feature, you can even print straight from your phone to the printer.
If you have an Amazon Echo Dot and have connected the printer to the smart home system, you can use Alexa voice controls to print what you want. Don't have an Echo and are connected to the Apple ecosystem? You can also print on Macs, iPads, and iPhones from this device.
Printers can run into the hundreds, and this model is a great, budget-friendly option. At 30% off, we recommend buying it today. With Prime Day just around the corner, we expect retailers to slash prices on many of their products. This is the lowest price we've seen on this device, however, and we don't know when it will increase in price. It's best to buy it now.