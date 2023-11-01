'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get this all-in-one PDF management app for just $70
PDFs are ubiquitous, but good apps to work with them certainly aren't. Instead of switching between apps to take on all the editing, converting, and simple reading you need to do with PDFs, try one app that does it all.
PDF Expert for Mac is an all-in-one app for working with PDFs. It simplifies the process of editing text, images, links, and outlines in PDF documents without needing to switch between software, and it's only $70 for life now. This could be a smart holiday gift idea for students or coworkers.
Whether you're fixing a typo in a contract or reworking a section of a report, PDF Expert can help you get it done quickly and seamlessly. PDF Expert even recognizes text and provides OCR capabilities for easier searching and copying. If you have an old hard-copy document you need to edit, scan it, let the app recognize the text, and then edit as easily as you would on a Word document. The AI-powered "Enhance" feature even helps with challenging-to-read documents by fixing distortions, removing shadows, and enhancing contrast.
Beyond editing, PDF Expert supports annotation, so you can highlight essential content, add comments, and create custom stamps. It simplifies document organization by allowing users to merge, manage, and split PDFs from a single intuitive hub.
Additionally, this PDF management app lets you convert file formats into PDFs or make PDFs editable in different formats like Word, images, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, and text files. Filling out forms, signing documents, and redacting sensitive information are simple, straightforward tasks with PDF Expert.
This holiday, give the gift of easier PDF management for students, colleagues, or any Mac fans in your life.
Until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, grab a lifetime license for PDF Expert.