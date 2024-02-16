'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get this HP Touch laptop bundle for only $400 at QVC
If you're looking to upgrade your computer setup, we've found a deal for you. Right now QVC is offering a 15-inch HP touch laptop, a wireless mouse, and a one year subscription to Microsoft 365 bundled together for just $400.
This bundle includes all the essentials to set up and begin using this laptop right out of the box, making it a great purchase for school-aged children, older adults, or those looking for an easy, one-stop-shopping experience for their next laptop. If you purchased all these items individually, it would cost you $1,071, but with this bundle you can grab them all for $400 -- a limited time discount from QVC's regular price of $469.
The bundle is offered in four color options: winter lavender, sea foam, silver, and midnight blue. This 15.6-inch laptop features video chat in vibrant clarity with a high quality camera, dual array digital microphones, and advanced noise reduction, making it a great choice for those looking to stay connected for work, school, or personal browsing.
The model offers 128GB of internal storage, an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U dual-core processor, and a 4GB LPDDR5-5500 MHz RAM on the inside, and a full-size, back-lit keyboard, USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and HDMI port, an HP TrueVision 720p HD webcam, and a headphone/microphone combo jack on the outside. Windows 11 is the native operating system on this device.
The one year Microsoft 365 personal subscription includes access to 1TB of cloud storage, ad-free secure email, and data and device security for one individual. Sign in to up to five devices at once on PCs, Macs, phones, tablets, and more. This subscription typically costs $70 per year or $7 per month, but you'll get it for free with this QVC bundle.
Don't miss out on a chance to score this three piece HP Touch laptop bundle while you still can.
