'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get this stock screener tool now for $100
The past few years revealed that prices of anything -- from gas to groceries to rent -- can skyrocket higher and higher. Inflation isn't going anywhere, but you can do a few things to try and beat it.
Investing in stocks or cryptocurrencies can help. If you're unfamiliar with either, you might find a stock screener tool like Tykr helpful. Now through Oct. 15, a lifetime subscription to Tykr is an extra $20 off when you use code STOCK at checkout.
Investing made simple
Tykr won't tell you what to invest in or when, but it will equip you with powerful resources and insight so you can make informed decisions. Use their advanced search function to browse over thirty-thousand US and international stocks and 2,500 cryptocurrencies.
Instead of having to research the price trends and gauge the level of risk on your own, Tykr does it for you with a summary and score of each stock. At just a glance, see if a stock is a potential buy or sell, or something to add to your watch list. If you're interested in the behind-the-scenes details, check out simple charts and financial statements.
More than just a stock screening tool
A few other tools included in your lifetime subscription are a portfolio tracker to compile your investments and monitor their performance, an option to set up real-time alerts when stocks change in status or price, and an online community of investors to interact with, including free webinars from the founder himself.
Get a lifetime subscription to Tykr for an extra $20 off when you use code STOCK until Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.