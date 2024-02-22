Get two charging cables with 6-in-1 connectivity for $35 this week

This week only, 2 InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cables for $35. StackSocial

Keeping your most relied-upon devices well-charged without creating a mess of clutter can be a challenge. To help keep your space manageable and neat, it's worth considering a deal on a charging cable that's designed to support a range of devices and their needs. An excellent example — this two-pack of InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cables is on sale for just $35 this week only.

This advanced cable features ultra-fast charging capabilities and can offer charging as strong as 100W for USB-C to USB-C. For fast iPhone charging, you can use this cable and enjoy charging power as strong as 18W. The mobility and applicability of this charging cable are strengthened by its length, with 5 feet of slack, it can help you create an office the way you want, despite where the outlets may be.

The InCharge® X Max goes beyond simple charging support to help modern professionals. Its lightning-fast data transfer support can help you move data from one device to another at speeds as fast as 480Mbps.

To help the accessory last over a long period of time, it's designed with over 200 braided copper wires. In addition to helping with durability, these wires also support faster-than-average current flow. Adding to the cable's durability, it also comes with aramid fiber and TPU cable guards.

