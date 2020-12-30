Get up to 25% off Satechi hubs, adapters, mice, keyboards and other desk accessories

Kiss goodbye to 2020 with some amazing deals from Satechi -- get up to 25 percent off its entire line hubs, adapters, mice, keyboards and other desk accessories.

There's never been a better time to kit out your desk for working from home for 2021.

I'm a big fan of Satechi hardware, and love the fact that the company makes quality products that compliment Apple products, whether they be Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, or even AirPods. The build quality and attention to detail by Satechi is such that you could be fooled into thinking that you were using an Apple product.

Here are some of my favorite Satechi gadgets:

The sale runs December 30th through January 4th, and during this time customers can take 20 percent off any purchase using the code NYE20 or upgrade that to 25 percent off orders over $100 using the code NYE25.