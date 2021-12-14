Get up to 75% off with these Walmart tech deals

There are deals, and then there are deals. In time for holiday shopping, Walmart currently has a plethora of fun and useful tech gadgets that make for great gifts and stocking stuffers -- all for at least 50% off. From smart home tech to wireless earbuds, check out the list below and see where you can save big this holiday season.

Roku Ultra LT for $35 55% off Walmart This Walmart-exclusive streaming device gives you the best that Roku has to offer, including an intuitive remote control, 4K HDR streaming, and even JBL earbuds for an immersive audio experience. Hook this media player to any TV via HDMI and you'll gain instant access to streaming service favorites, like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for $79 53% off Walmart Looking to step up your gaming setup this holiday? Save up on time and money with this Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for just $79. For the price, you're getting a keyboard (Razer Cynosa Lite), headset (BlackShark V2 X), mouse pad (Gigantus V2 L), and a mouse (DeathAdder Essential). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on gaming gear than this.

Sylvania 10-inch Digital Picture Frame for $79 55% off Walmart Remember when framed pictures meant more than what's posted on Instagram? Relive the good old days with this digital picture frame by Sylvania. Once paired with your iOS or Android smartphone, you can populate pictures into the frame with a tap. It's convenient, easy to use, and full of throwback fun. The 10-inch frame is currently on sale for $79 ($100 off).

NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000 WiFi Router for $159 75% off Walmart Planning to upgrade your internet service plan this holiday? Save on router fees and loaner programs by buying fresh and speedy router instead. For a limited time, Walmart has the NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000 router discounted to just $159 ($484 off), a whopping 75% off sale. The router works with all major cable internet providers, including COX, Xfinity, and Spectrum, and can deliver up to 400Mbps of speeds.

JBL Club Pro Plus Wireless Earbuds for $79.95 60% off Walmart A solid pair of true wireless earbuds, the JBL Club Pro Plus brings bass-hitting audio performance in a compact and well-built form factor. The earbuds come with noise cancellation and a companion app that lets you tweak the EQ settings to your ears' content. You can snag a pair right now for just $79.95 ($120 off).

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) + Smart Bulb for $24.88 65% off Walmart A top deal that doesn't cost top dollar, Walmart has the Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) on sale for just $24.88 ($50 off). With it, the retailer is bundling in a Lenovo Smart Bulb, which plays in tandem with the clock. For less than $25, this makes for a modernized and helpful bedside assistant, and can even respond to your voice prompts.