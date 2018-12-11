GitLab enables deployment of serverless workloads on any cloud

GitLab on Wednesday announced it's partnering with the company TriggerMesh to let enterprise customers deploy serverless workloads to any cloud, directly from the GitLab UI. The new product, GitLab Serverless, will be available on Dec. 22 as part of GitLab 11.6.

GitLab Serverless uses Google's Knative, the Kubernetes-based platform to build, deploy, and manage modern serverless workloads. Users can install Knative on Kubernetes clusters via GitLab and then deploy their serverless functions.

Google introduced Knative in July as an open-sourced project. Since then, Google and other companies, including RedHat and SAP, have started delivering commercial offerings based on Knative.

"We have seen tremendous enthusiasm from the community, creating the de-facto hybrid and multi-cloud serverless standard on Kubernetes," said Mark Chmarny, Google Cloud's Serverless technical program manager, said in a statement. "I'm excited to see Knative being available on GitLab where users will now be able to easily publish their functions and applications directly to any Knative-compatible service."

Touting GitLab as "the only single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle," GitLab in a blog post said that GitLab Serverless lets developers build and manage serverless workloads "with the rest of their code" with the same UI.

"It is hard to truly embrace a workflow if it lives outside of developers' entrenched habits," the blog post says.

GitLab partnered with TriggerMesh, GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a statement, to help "provide a seamless experience." TriggerMesh builds multi-cloud serverless and function-as-a-service management solutions. Its founders previously built Kubeless, a precursor to Knative.

According to a recent survey, half of IT executives are already running with a serverless architecture.

