Glassdoor: The Midwest and South have the best cities for jobs in 2020

If you are a software engineer you might consider moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, while software developers and sales engineers are in hot demand in Pittsburgh, PA.

These cities are the number one and two, respectively in the ranking of the 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2020 by Glassdoor -- the online jobs site.

Fifty metro areas were ranked based on three factors: the demand for jobs, housing costs relative to salaries, and job satisfaction.

Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Senior Economic Research Analyst, says that the main tech hubs of San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles didn't make the top 25 list this year.

"While these metro areas have some of the highest salaries and are home to a wide variety of tech companies, the home values in these cities generally outpace the earning potential."

She added that the majority of the best metro areas are in the Midwest and the South.

"Many of these mid-sized cities like Pittsburgh and Austin are growing tech hubs with a healthy number of open jobs and much more affordable housing prices compared to bigger tech hubs like NYC and San Francisco."

However, some of the traditional tech hubs were still on the list: San Jose made it at #16, Boston at #20 and Seattle at #23 -- beating up and coming Austin at #24.

Glassdoor says that nearly one in three job applicants is searching for work in a new metro area, which is why it compiles its annual best cities list.

Here is more information.