Good news for Apple and the iPhone, bad news for Android

The iPhone is once again number one in China, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Market Pulse Service, grabbing significant ground from its Android rivals.

Showing a growth of 46 percent month-over-month, Apple saw the highest growth among all major brands in China during October 2021.

The biggest casualty of Apple's growth has been Huawei, which has seen its sales share drop over the past two years.

Counterpoint Research Monthly Market Pulse, October 2021

It seems that Huawei's fall from grace created a vacuum that Apple has been exploiting, especially the last couple of months.

Some of this growth has been fuelled by high demand for the new iPhone 13.

"Due to supply issues, the normal wait time for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ranges between four and five weeks in China," writes Counterpoint senior analyst, Varun Mishra. "Some Chinese customers choose to pay premiums to get the new phones delivered immediately. Overall, the China market has been slow throughout the year and Apple's growth is a positive sign. It indicates that Chinese smartphone users are maturing fast and are looking to buy more high-end devices, which can be a good opportunity for brands. The supply chain is also prioritizing higher-end and higher-margin devices amid the shortages."

Globally, this doesn't change much. Samsung is still the biggest Android hitter, although there's data out there to suggest that Apple may have finally overtake Samsung when it comes to worldwide market share.

Plenty of questions remain, both around supply issues and also whether another Chinese brand can pick up where Huawei left off.

But this is a clear sign that the iPhone 13 has been quite a hit in China, and that's a win that Apple needed to keep things moving along.

But as always, the landscape is rapidly changing and it's a case of "watch this space."