Google accidentally leaks Pixel 3a specs, plus Google Nest Hub Max

Google has once again leaked details about its upcoming Pixel 3a, a slightly cheaper version of its Pixel range of handsets.

The company on Friday revealed details about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in the Play Developer Console and later that day leaked more details on a redesigned version of the Google Store, confirming the existence of a Pixel 3a as "new", as well as a Nest Hub Max.

As reported by 9to5Google, the now-removed Google Store pages revealed the Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch OLED screen at 1,080 x 2,220 pixels. It will ship with Android 9 Pie, and features a Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Pixel 3a is expected to cost around $500, compared with the 5.5-inch Pixel 3's $799 price tag. So it won't be cheap but it will be slightly more affordable for buyers unfazed by not having a top-end Qualcomm system on chip.

The Pixel 3a XL looks set to come with a six-inch display at 1,080 x 2,160 pixels, Google's custom Titan M security chip, and 64GB of storage. Both will come with Active Edge side-grip input.

The Play Developer Console leak also revealed that the two handsets would be part of the Pixel 2019 "mid-year experience", suggesting Google could continue to release its high-end flagships towards the end of the year, or around October, while its new mid-range Pixel releases would occur around summer.

The Google Store pages revealed that Google's Connected Home product lineup could be gaining a new 'Google Nest Hub Max'. This follows reports late last year that Google was considering rebranding its smart home products under the Nest brand.

The Nest Hub Max may come with a 10-inch HD screen, stress speakers, and a built-ion Nest Cam.

