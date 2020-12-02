Google acquires Actifio to bring backup and disaster recovery services to Google Cloud

Google said Wednesday that it's signed a deal to acquire Actifio, a data management company focused on backup and disaster recovery. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Actifio's software aims to help enterprises prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions.

Actifio and its related technology will become part of the Google Cloud ecosystem, expanding its focus on the backup and data recovery services market.

Google said the acquisition will allow Google Cloud "to better serve enterprises as they deploy and manage business-critical workloads, including in hybrid scenarios." The company said it's also committed to "supporting our backup and DR technology and channel partner ecosystem, providing customers with a variety of options so they can choose the solution that best fits their needs."

Actifio CEO Ash Ashutosh said in a prepared statement: "We're excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we've had as partners over the past four years. Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries."