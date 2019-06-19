Google adds series of updates for G Suite for Education

Google is updating a series of education and applications for G Suite for Education as well as its Chromebook App Hub.

The effort highlights the dogfight that is the education space between Apple, Google and Microsoft.

Specifically, Google is updating G Suite for Education to include the following:

Rubrics, which is in beta. Rubrics aims to make grading more transparent. G Suite will allow creation and grading based on Rubrics through an early access beta in Classroom. Instructors can also use Course Kit to create rubrics and attach it to an assignment.

Updates to Google Forms. Educators will be able to import questions that were previously used in new forms. Locked mode in quizzes will be enabled on managed Chromebooks.

A new Grades page with will be generally available so Google Classroom users can view and customize average games, share performance and set up grade categories. There's also the ability to sync grades from Classroom to the school information system of record.

Meanwhile, Google said its Chromebook App Hub is generally available to find lesson plans and apps. Google is also adding a G Suite Certification so K-12 students can demonstrate knowledge in G Suite applications.