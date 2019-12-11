Google announces new general-purpose VMs for GCE

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced the new EC2 family of VMs for Google Compute Engine, delivering the lowest total cost of ownership of any of Google's VMs.

The new general-purpose VMs should be suitable for a wide range of workloads. For all but the most demanding workloads, Google said, they should offer comparable performance to the N1 VMs at a lower cost.

The EC2s use dynamic resource management technology developed for Google's own latency-critical services. They also use a custom-built CPU scheduler and performance-aware live migration to deliver reliable and sustained performance, Google said.

EC2 instances are based on Intel Xeon and AMD Epyc processors, with chips selected automatically based on availability. Google is offering instances with up to 16 vCPUs and 128 GB of memory, in customized or predefined configurations.

The EC2 VMs are rolling out this week in beta to eight regions: Iowa, South Carolina, Oregon, Northern Virginia, Belgium, Netherlands, Taiwan and Singapore.