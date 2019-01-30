Google Arts and Culture, Stratasys team up on 3D printing artifacts

The effort is designed to enable researchers around the world recreate a bit of history.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: 3D Printing

google-a-c-image-2.jpg

A 3D printed model of Ayutthaya temple in Thailand, produced using the Stratasys J750

 Google

Google Arts and Culture and Stratasys are enabling 3D printed models of ancient artifacts via additive manufacturing.

Through a partnership between Google and Stratasys, historians can recreate artifacts digitally and physically. The effort uses the Stratasys J750 3D Printer.

Under Google Arts and Culture's Open Heritage Project, historical pieces can be recreated via 3D printed prototypes and files that are available for download.

Using additive manufacturing to recreate pieces in a museum could help researchers globally with real finishes and colors.

Google Arts and Culture has restored rare plaster casts discovered in Guatemala by using 3D laser scanners to re-assemble and then reconstruct them with Stratasys 3D printers.

For now, the replicas aren't available to print at home per se, but Gina Scala, Director of Education at Stratasys, said recreating history is a step-by-step process.

"We can now see a pathway where we can put those models in more people's hands," she said. "The goal is to have that realism reimagined where you allow people to feel and touch history."

Also:

Stratasys sheds more light on its metals additive manufacturing plans

Related Topics:

Google Innovation Digital Transformation Hardware Reviews Printers

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3

  • 3D printing hands-on: LulzBot Mini 2 first look

    Does the LulzBot Mini 2 3D printer improve on the venerable and well-loved LulzBot Mini? In this first look, we compare both machines side-by-side.

  • CES 2019: Cool stuff at Eureka Park

    When I go to CES I focus on the Eureka Park, where new companies tout their wares. I look for things that may not be hits today, but point to what could be hits tomorrow. Here's my list from ...

  • DIY-IT Project: 3D printing discovery series

    Whether you're new to 3D printing or an old hand, ZDNet's 3D Printing Discovery Series will help you understand and get the most out of this amazing, accessible technology. ...