Google: As Go programming language turns 10, here are the big names using it

Google says Go has quickly gained traction in the enterprise for writing large-scale applications.

By | | Topic: Enterprise Software

Python's rise asks questions of JavaScript's dominance Rise in queries driven by interest in Python and community of new programmers.

Google launched Go exactly 10 years ago, in November 2009, offering developers a new programming language that was optimized for multicore processors and which could exploit multithreading.

Developer

To celebrate its anniversary, Google has launched a new website on its recently launched .dev domain, simply called go.dev, which highlights Go's strengths for building cloud services, command-line interfaces, web applications, and its support of DevOps. 

Claiming over a million Go users worldwide, Google is also keen to show how many big brands are using the language extensively, including American Express, Salesforce, IBM, Target, Twitch, Netflix, Twitter, Uber, and Dropbox. 

Salesforce recently detailed how it went heavy on Go to rebuild its Einstein Analytics platform, which was previously a hybrid C-Python application. "Python doesn't do multi-threading very well," a Salesforce developer said. 

Netflix says it deliberately wrote its Rend proxy on Go "because we needed something that had lower latency than Java (where garbage collection pauses are an issue) and is more productive for developers than C, while also handling tens of thousands of client connections".

According to Google, Go.dev differs from the existing golang.org website for the open-source project, serving as a new hub for Go users. It provides "centralized and curated resources from across the Go ecosystem", such as Go packages and modules, learning resources, use cases and case studies.   

Go this year came 10th in the 2019 IEEE Spectrum's sixth annual ranking. The language was created within Google by a team that includes Unix founding father Ken Thompson, Bell Labs Unix developer Rob Pike, and Robert Griesemer. 

Griesemer noted recently that the Go team has the same mission it had 2007 when it hatched the language: "To make software development scale". 

For anyone new to Go, Steve Francia, the Golang product lead at Google, describes it as "syntactically similar to C, but with the added benefits of memory safety, garbage collection, structural typing, and CSP-style concurrency".

"Most importantly, Go was purposefully designed to improve productivity for multicore, networked machines and large codebases – allowing programmers to rapidly scale both software development and deployment".

More on programming languages

  • Programming languages: Python overtakes Java on GitHub as Google Dart use soars  
  • Python programming language creator retires, saying: 'It's been an amazing ride'
  • Programming languages: How Instagram's taming a multimillion-line Python monster
  • Salesforce: Why we ditched Python for Google's Go language in Einstein Analytics  
  • Python-inspired Nim: Version 1.0 of the programming language launches
  • Microsoft TypeScript 3.7: Programming language beta lands with all these features
  • Google: Take our free Kotlin programming language courses to build Android apps
  • Microsoft: We want you to learn Python programming language for free
  • Google: Dart 2.5 programming language SDK will 'supercharge' developers
  • Raspberry Pi gets MIT's Scratch 3 programming language for Raspbian
  • Julia programming language: Users reveal what they love and hate the most about it
  • Programming language Python's 'existential threat' is app distribution: Is this the answer?
  • Is Julia fastest-growing new programming language? Stats chart rapid rise in 2018
  • Python vs R for data science: Professor rates programming language rivals
  • Programming languages: Python predicted to overtake C and Java in next 4 years 
  • Netflix: Python programming language is behind every film you stream
  • Is Julia the next big programming language? MIT thinks so, as version 1.0 lands TechRepublic
  • Mozilla's radical open-source move helped rewrite rules of tech CNET

    • Related Topics:

    Google Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration

    More from Liam Tung

    Related Stories

      • 1 of 3