Google Assistant helps spread Breast Cancer Awareness through new features

Shutterstock

Breast cancer is a condition that affects 264,000 women and 2,400 men a year in the US, according to CDC data. Early detection of breast cancer is critical in increasing survival chances. Therefore, annual check-ups and constant breast exams can save lives. With new Assistant features, Google is trying to help make that happen.

If you procrastinate getting your check ups done, or simply lose track of time, now you can ask Google Assistant to remind you. All you have to do is ask the AI assistant to set an annual reminder for your breast exam on a date of your choice and you are set to go.

You can also ask your Assistant to inform you more about breast cancer by asking it to give you a "Breast Cancer Awareness fact" or to tell you more about Breast Cancer Awareness month.

From these inquiries, your Assistant will give you facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the critical importance of early detection and mammography in saving lives.

Google

During the month of October, the Google Assistant will answer common, everyday questions such as "What's up?" and "How are you?" with information about breast cancer to further spread awareness and most importantly, hope.

"For the millions who use Google Assistant, we want to make this information as easy to find as a simple, 'Hey Google, how are you?' And by doing that, provide something just as meaningful: a place to start, and a glimmer of hope," says Google in the blog post.