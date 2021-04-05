Google beats Oracle in biggest programming copyright Supreme Court case ever

Ten years ago, Oracle argued Google had infringed Oracle's copyright, by copying the "structure, sequence, and organization" of 37 Java application programming interfaces (APIs) into Android. Google replied that an API is like an alphabet or a grammar. They're the fundamental elements used to create programs. Now, at long last, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has finally realized what programmers had known all along: APIs can't be copyrighted.

After a long-delayed hearing on Oracle v. Google in October 2020, SCOTUS ruled on April 5 that Google could legally use Oracle's Java API's code when building Android.

In a 4-3 decision the Supreme Court ruled that "Google's copying of the API to reimplement a user interface, taking only what was needed to allow users to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program, constituted a fair use of that material." This overturned an earlier federal decision, which found that Google's Java API use had infringed Oracle's copyright.

Specifically, Oracle had claimed that Google had illegally copied about 11,500 lines of Java code, which set out 37 separate APIs. According to Oracle, Google's APIs had violated Oracle Java copyright because they had duplicated Java APIs' "structure, sequence, and organization."

Now, Google is free to use the Java APIs in Android. And, more importantly for the entire software development industry, companies will not be able to claim copyright over APIs in general. Had they been able to assert copyright over APIs, many have feared it would start a wave of copyright troll lawsuits, which would have made the patent troll lawsuits look like jay-walking tickets.

Developing Story.

