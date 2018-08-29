Google hands off control of Kubernetes cloud resources

After Google created its container management program Kubernetes, it contributed the project to the newly-formed Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2015. While the CNCF guided the Kubernetes project through incubation, Google continued to manage and fund its cloud resources -- that included continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) infrastructure and the container image download repository.

Now, Google is handing over control of those resources to CNCF community members, leaving them responsible for the day-to-day management of project operations. Google is helping to fund the move with $9 million in Google Cloud Platform credits over three years. The grant will cover the costs of scalability testing, as well as necessary network and storage capacity.

While it started as a Google project, Kubernetes is now one of the world's most popular open source projects. The CNCF last year, to help shepherd the growth of the project, created a set of certification standards for Kubernetes, getting major CNCF members such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google and IBM to agree to them.

"With the rapid growth of Kubernetes, and broad participation from organizations, cloud providers and users alike, we're thrilled to see Google Cloud hand over ownership of Kubernetes CI/CD to the community that helped build it into one of the highest-velocity projects of all time," Dan Kohn, executive director of CNCF, said in a statement. "Google Cloud's generous contribution is an important step in empowering the Kubernetes community to take ownership of its management and sustainability - all for the benefit of the project's ever-growing user base."