Google Cloud hires SAP alum Kazmaier, unifies database, data analytics, Looker units

Google Cloud named former SAP executive Gerrit Kazmaier general manager for Databases, Data Analytics and Looker in a move that consolidates data units.

Kazmaier, who starts on Monday, will report to Urs Hölzle, senior vice president of technical infrastructure and Google Fellow at Google. Andi Gutmans, vice president of engineering for databases at Google, Debanjan Saha, general manager of data analytics, and Ronaldo Ama, general manager of Looker, will all report to Kazmaier.

Google Cloud has been building out its industry expertise with hires from enterprise software giants such as SAP and Oracle.

Most recently, Kazmaier was President of SAP HANA & Analytics and led SAP's global product, solution and engineering teams for database, data warehousing and analytics.

Kazmaier also was vice president of SAP Analytics Cloud. At SAP, Kazmaier focused on enabling customers to share and utilize data across enterprises.

On February 1, Kazmaier said he was leaving SAP via a post on LinkedIn. "The questions: "how will this help our customers?" and "how will this help the people working in this organization?" are guiding stars for me," said Kazmaier, who thanked SAP and said he was going to pursue a new career opportunity.