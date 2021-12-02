Google Cloud reveals infrastructure expansion plans

Managing the Multicloud Watch Now

Google has announced new cloud regions coming to Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas in the US, as well as new expansions across the globe to make apps run faster for local users.

Google has revealed that its new cloud region in Israel will be located near Tel Aviv, and outlined its expansion across South America, Europe, Asia, and Middle East.

Google might control the web with Chrome but it's still a third-placed runner in the cloud, following Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. It is, however, reshaping its image and attempting to make its public cloud more appealing than its rivals. Google Cloud is still not profitable, but brings in revenues of about $4 billion per quarter.

Google Cloud now consists of 29 cloud regions and 88 zones — up from 25 regions and 76 zones in April 2021. It gives customers compute and storage resources that are closer to their users, as well as Google's analytics and its content distribution network (CDN).

The new Tel Aviv region will help startups scale up and adds to regions opened in: Warsaw, Poland; Delhi NCR, India; Melbourne, Australia; and Toronto, Canada.

Another milestone for Google Cloud is its next-gen cloud for Germany in a partnership with T-Systems. Google plans to spend €1bn on cloud infrastructure over 10 years in Germany, and is building the Berlin-Brandenburg data center as well as expanding its cloud region in Frankfurt in 2022.

In Saudi Arabia, Google announced Dammam as the location for its new cloud region. It's hiring for its Riyadh-based office to support the cloud region's deployment and operation.

Google also announced that its region in Santiago is now available that will, once again, bring the cloud closer to customers' end-users. Customers include Caja Los Andes, Red Salud, and LATAM Airlines.

The new cloud regions in Columbus and Dallas should help local organizations deliver apps with lower latency.