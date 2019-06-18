Google Cloud's bad month continues as Google Calendar sputters

Google Cloud and G Suite are having a rough month for uptime as the company acknowledged that some users were hit with calendar outages on Tuesday.
In an app status update, Google's G Suite noted:
We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.
Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 6/18/19, 12:40 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.
Needless to say, Twitter erupted with quips about the day being canceled and time stopping. But jokes aside, Google has been having issues.
The Google Calendar issue lands just days after Google Cloud was hit with a big outage.
Must read
- Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS
- What is cloud computing? Everything you need to know about the cloud, explained
Google Cloud said that a configuration change caused a huge outage across G Suite, YouTube and other applications June 2.
The two incidents aren't necessarily related, but do raise questions as Google is ramping its cloud business to better compete with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
Also:
Join Discussion