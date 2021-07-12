Google could bring to Android one of the iPhone's best features

The gap between iPhone and Android devices has been closing for years, but there's one area where the iPhone beats Android hands down -- and that's updates.

Apple supports iPhones for years. Take iOS 15, which is due out later this year. This update will run on hardware going back all the way to 2015.

That's impressive.

But it seems that Google could be planning something similar for its new Pixel 6.

Must read: The best browser to replace Google Chrome on Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android

For me, the most interesting bit of Jon Prosser's Pixel 6 exclusive wasn't the 50MP camera, the 12GB of RAM, or the 5000mAh battery, but the mention of 5 years of software updates.

That's right, five years.

"I'm being told that Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of these devices [Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro]," writes Prosser, "which is GREAT NEWS if you're looking to get your hands on these phones."

In my mind, Google's Pixel line has always been the best choice when it comes to longevity and offering the best Android experience.

I hope this comes to fruition because longer support times is good for all, and is especially good when to comes to reducing e-waste.

Another interesting tidbit from the report is that Google could be dropping the XL branding in favor of Pro -- something else that will feel familiar to iPhone owners.