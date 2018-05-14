Google Drive paid consumer storage plans become Google One

The consumer version of Google Drive is getting a makeover, with a new name, new benefits and cheaper prices for data storage.

Over the next few months, starting in the US, all paid consumer Google Drive storage plans will become Google One plans, Google announced Monday. This doesn't apply to business customers using Google Drive as part of G Suite.

The update makes Google's consumer storage plans more competitive against options like Dropbox and Microsoft's OneDrive.

Pricing for Google One starts at 100 GB for $1.99, 200 GB for $2.99, and 2 TB for $9.99 per month. The existing Google Drive plans include 1 TB for $9.99 -- those plans will be upgraded to 2 TB at no extra cost.

Google One will offer plans with up to 30 TB per month, and pricing for plans larger than 2 TB will remain the same (30 TB will cost you $299.99 per month).

In addition to the new pricing, Google One lets customers buy family plans. Customers can add up to five family members under one bill, with each family member still getting their own private storage space.

Google One also comes with "one-tap access" to Google experts for help with consumer products and services. Customers also get perks like credits on Google Play or deals on certain hotels found via Google Search.

Consumer Google accounts come with 15 GB of free space, but as Google notes, people are using more and more storage thanks to mobile phone use and the rise of 4K video and high-resolution photography.