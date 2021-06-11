Google ends push for Chrome address bar to only show domain name

Image: Google

Google has reversed course and ended its experiment to only show Chrome users the domain name of the site they are on.

Kicked off in August, the experiment randomly assigned users to test whether it could help users spot phishing sites.

"Delete simplified domain experiment," Google engineer Emily Stark wrote in a Chromium commit.

"This experiment didn't move relevant security metrics, so we're not going to launch it. :("

Starting with Chrome 90, if a user did not specify the protocol to be used when accessing a site, Chrome would try first using HTTPS, before falling back to HTTP.

