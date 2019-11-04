Google integrates Cloud AutoML with Kaggle

Google on Monday announced it's integrating Cloud AuotML into Kaggle, its platform for data scientists. Cloud AutoML, which Google unveiled in 2018, automates the creation of machine learning models. The software makes it possible to build custom machine learning models without any specialized machine learning knowledge.

Integrating AutoML into the Kaggle platform advances its mission to "empower our community of data scientists by providing them with the skills and tools they need to lead in their field," Google wrote in a blog post.

Kaggle, which was acquired by Google in March 2017, specializes in Jupyter notebooks used by data scientists. The Kaggle community recently surpassed more than 3.5 million users, Google said Monday.

With AutoML, users can ingest data from their SDK or web UI, set a few parameters and then output a trained model to deploy within the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The new integration focuses on enabling Kaggle users to use the SDK directly within Kaggle Notebooks.

Since AutoML is a paid service with free tier limits, Google also announced Monday that it plans to offer GCP credits throughout the year to subsidize the cost of using AuotML with Kaggle.

Earlier this year, Google integrated Kaggle with BigQuery, its enterprise data warehouse.