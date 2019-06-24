Google Cloud integrates Kaggle with BigQuery

Here comes the analytics buying spree. Who's next? The analytics software space is being consolidated quickly. Here's what it means for customers and why they should watch how the merger dance plays out. Read more: https://zd.net/2WyJgkS

Google Cloud said it has integrated Kaggle with its BigQuery, enterprise data warehouse. Kaggle, which was acquired by Google in March 2017, specializes in Jupyter notebooks used by data scientists.

The integration allows BigQuery customers use fast SQL queries, train machine learning models in SQL and analyze in Kaggle's Jupyter notebook environment called Kernels.

Google Cloud's Kaggle integration follows the acquisition of Looker. Large cloud providers are increasingly layering analytics and looking to court data scientists as well of line of business data consumers. For instance, Salesforce acquired Tableau and consolidation in the analytics and data science space has accelerated.

× bigquery-kaggle.png

Special Feature Special Report: How to Win with Prescriptive Analytics (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, explores how you set up an analytics infrastructure that sees around corners and gives you options to avoid a head-on crash. Read More

Other perks of the BigQuery integration with Kaggle include:

Kaggle Kernels access and ability to use an integrated development environment to hold data querying and analysis in one place.

Google Cloud and Kernels notebooks and scripts are linked via the BiqQuery API Client library.

Kaggle's sharing platform.

Access to the Kaggle community of more than 3 million users to share data science and open source work.

Google Cloud customers can get started by enabling their BigQuery accounts in its sandbox and then signing up for a Kaggle account and using notebooks as an option. Google Cloud Next: Everything you need to know about the new strategy

More: