Google launches Pixel Pass, a subscription bundle with Pixel 6, Google services, starting at $45 a month

Google launched Pixel Pass, a bundle of services that include a Pixel device, storage, YouTube Premium. Google Play Pass, Google One and device protection, $45 a month for the Pixel 6 and $55 a month for Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel Pass lands along with the Pixel 6, which is aiming to be "the most personal, most helpful phone." Pixel Pass is available in the US and includes two years of device protection. You can upgrade after two years.

Here are the terms of service with key details.

The Pixel Pass bundle includes:

A discounted Pixel starting at $599 for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at $899.

Pixel upgrades.

Device protection.

Ad free games, music and content on YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Pass.

Google One with 200GB of storage and automatic phone backup.

As for the device protection, Google said:

Device protection includes an additional year of coverage for mechanical breakdown (in addition to the one-year manufacturer warranty), and up to two claims of accidental damage coverage for two years. Claim coverage subject to deductible(s).

Pixel Pass is a 24-month subscription-meets-financing plan that requires a Google Store Financing account through Synchrony Bank.