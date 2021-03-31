Google makes Database Migration Service generally available

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Database Migration Service (DMS), a serverless tool to migrate MySQL and PostgreSQL databases to Cloud SQL. Later in the year, Google will introduce support for Microsoft SQL Server.

DMS supports migrations from both on-premises and other clouds. It offers a unique migration method that uses MySQL and PostgreSQL's native replication capabilities and maximizes security, fidelity and reliability.

The service first launched in November, and since then, customers that have used the service include Accenture, Comoto, DoiT, Ryde and Samsung. Another customer, Freedom Financial Network, used DMS to migrate and fully synchronize its large MySQL databases in around 13 hours. The company planned for about two to three hours of downtime for each application, but actual downtime from the database side was a maximum of 10 minutes per application.

"DMS had step-by-step instructions that helped us perform the migrations successfully, without any loss of data," Christopher Testroet, Freedom Financial Network's Principal Engineer, wrote in a blog post. "With DMS and Google Cloud's help, we transformed our monolithic architecture to a microservices architecture, deployed on GKE and using the Cloud SQL Proxy in a sidecar container pattern, or the Go proxy library, to connect to Cloud SQL."