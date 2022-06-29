/>
Google makes it easier to ditch the iPhone with Switch to Android app update

You no longer need to have a Pixel in order to transfer all of your data from iPhone to Android.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
In the never-ending effort to make it easier for users to switch between smartphone platforms, Google on Wednesday announced it has updated its Switch to Android app for the iPhone. The update is a big one, as it removes the requirement that you move your data to a Pixel phone. 

Instead, as long as the Android phone you're switching to is running Android 12 or above, you'll be able to transfer all of your personal data and information from your iPhone to your shiny new Android phone. 

More specifically, the app will move your free apps, contacts, photos, videos, call history, music, and messages from iPhone to Android. 

Apple and WhatsApp recently announced the two companies worked together on making it possible to transfer your WhatsApp account, complete with conversation history, using the Move to iOS app from Android to iPhone. 

Seeing both Google and Apple make it easier for users to move between the two platforms is a great thing to see. Granted, there are still areas where you're surely locked into a platform — such as iMessage — but the fact that your personal information is freely moved between the platforms is a win for consumers.

